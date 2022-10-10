International Community Congratulates Van der Bellen on Election Success

The incumbent President Van der Bellen may hold office for another 6 years. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

The first projection of election results confirmed that the President would have 6 more years in the Hofburg without another runoff, as reported by Vindobona.org.

This opportunity was used by many foreign dignitaries and representatives of the international community to congratulate Alexander Van der Bellen on his election victory. As reported by ORF, many top politicians were among those congratulating Van der Bellen, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his counterparts from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Lithuania, Albania, Romania, Moldova and Georgia.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Fathy Waly, also congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for his re-election on Twitter.

Gratulation an Präsident Alexander Van der Bellen @vanderbellen zur Wiederwahl zum Präsidenten der Republik Österreich. Ich freue mich auf die weitere gute Zusammenarbeit und die ausgezeichnete Unterstützung für @UN_Vienna von unserem Gastgeberland. #bpw2022 pic.twitter.com/HQapKqd3Mj — GhadaFathiWaly (@GhadaFathiWaly) October 10, 2022

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen and said they were looking forward to "further good cooperation. good cooperation".

Herzlichen Glückwunsch @vanderbellen und Österreich!



Wir freuen uns auf die weitere

gute Zusammenarbeit.



Wir stehen in schwierigen Zeiten für ein einiges Europa, das Lösungen findet, die fur beide von Vorteil sind: Österreich und unsere gesamte Europäische Union. pic.twitter.com/MufrYpGBaM — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 9, 2022

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya thanked Van der Bellen for defending the people of Belarus who are "on the frontline against tyranny."

Congratulations to @vanderbellen for your re-election as President of Austria for the next six years. Thanks for serving the people of & defending the people of Belarus who are on the frontline against tyranny. We appreciate your support & solidarity in our fight for freedom. pic.twitter.com/xRkx3hlhtF — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) October 10, 2022

As reported by ORF, Italy's President Mattarella conveyed "the warmest congratulations" to his "dear friend" Van der Bellen on behalf of Italy. Also German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, "Your re-election is in my eyes an important message for all Austrians, but also for us Germans as European neighbors and friends."

Remarkable was, for example, the warm congratulations of Czech President Milos Zeman, who six years ago had been rooting for Van der Bellen's FPÖ opponent Norbert Hofer, as reported by ORF. Another former Hofer supporter, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, turned out as a well-wisher. Slovenia's President Borut Pahor wished Van der Bellen every success in "responsible tasks."

Congratulations to @vanderbellen on electoral victory and secured a second six-year term as the President of the Republic of Austria, with clear win. — Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) October 9, 2022

Joy "for the soon reunion in Vienna" was expressed by Hungarian President Katalin Novak, while her Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova also congratulated, ORF reported.

My sincere congratulations to Alexander @vanderbellen for receiving an overwhelming “yes” for the second term as #Austria’s president. Wishing you all the best & a lot of energy for the next 6 years—and I’m looking forward to our continued cooperation. — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) October 9, 2022

The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, also congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen on the victory and also looked forward to "further cooperation to strengthen relations between Finland and Austria."

Herzlichen Glückwunsch zur Wiederwahl als Bundespräsidenten @vanderbellen. Ich freue mich auf die weitere Zusammenarbeit zur Stärkung der Beziehungen zwischen Finnland und Österreich. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) October 9, 2022

The Turkish Embassy in Vienna also congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen on the renewed term of office on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Botschafter @OzanCeyhun : Die Gratulationsbotschaft unseres Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an Bundespräsidenten Alexander Van der Bellen anlässlich seiner Wiederwahl (inoffizielle Übersetzung): pic.twitter.com/8fHDWMenzP — T.C.ViyanaB.Elçiliği (@TC_Viyana) October 10, 2022

According to ORF, conservative Moldovan President Maia Sandu spoke of a "solid victory," and "hearty congratulations" came from right-wing liberal Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Albanian President Bajraum Begaj wished his Austrian colleague, who was confirmed in office, "a successful second term."