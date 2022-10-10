International Community Congratulates Van der Bellen on Election Success

The international community in Vienna and around the world, as well as numerous top politicians, have congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on his re-election. The congratulations came from heads of state of different political camps, diplomats of various countries and other dignitaries.

The incumbent President Van der Bellen may hold office for another 6 years. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

The first projection of election results confirmed that the President would have 6 more years in the Hofburg without another runoff, as reported by Vindobona.org.

This opportunity was used by many foreign dignitaries and representatives of the international community to congratulate Alexander Van der Bellen on his election victory. As reported by ORF, many top politicians were among those congratulating Van der Bellen, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his counterparts from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Lithuania, Albania, Romania, Moldova and Georgia.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Fathy Waly, also congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for his re-election on Twitter.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen and said they were looking forward to "further good cooperation. good cooperation".

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya thanked Van der Bellen for defending the people of Belarus who are "on the frontline against tyranny."

As reported by ORF, Italy's President Mattarella conveyed "the warmest congratulations" to his "dear friend" Van der Bellen on behalf of Italy. Also German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, "Your re-election is in my eyes an important message for all Austrians, but also for us Germans as European neighbors and friends."

Remarkable was, for example, the warm congratulations of Czech President Milos Zeman, who six years ago had been rooting for Van der Bellen's FPÖ opponent Norbert Hofer, as reported by ORF. Another former Hofer supporter, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, turned out as a well-wisher. Slovenia's President Borut Pahor wished Van der Bellen every success in "responsible tasks."

Joy "for the soon reunion in Vienna" was expressed by Hungarian President Katalin Novak, while her Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova also congratulated, ORF reported.

The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, also congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen on the victory and also looked forward to "further cooperation to strengthen relations between Finland and Austria."

The Turkish Embassy in Vienna also congratulated Alexander Van der Bellen on the renewed term of office on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to ORF, conservative Moldovan President Maia Sandu spoke of a "solid victory," and "hearty congratulations" came from right-wing liberal Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Albanian President Bajraum Begaj wished his Austrian colleague, who was confirmed in office, "a successful second term."

