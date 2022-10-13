As part of the "European Sustainability Week" and the 7th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainability, the French Embassy in Austria and the Institut français d'Autriche organised a series of conferences and events in the presence of French and Austrian personalities from 5 September to 5 October.

The events organised by the French Embassy served as a continuation of the European Green Days in Vienna, which were held under the motto "Passing on, Negotiating, Financing Biodiversity - Acting Together at European Level".

These were opened in April 2022 together with the Federal Minister for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Leonore Gewessler. The aim was to continue the bilateral and European dialogue on global challenges of the highest importance.

Together with the cultural institute Institut français d'Autriche, the French Embassy in Austria sees itself as a space for bilateral debate and exchange between experts and the public around the issues of the marine and fluvial environment.

Now, in October, the "European Weeks for Sustainable Development" were held at the embassy.

In line with the requirements of ecological change and the conservation of biodiversity, measures to improve the management and quality of river and marine waters should be highlighted and all population groups should be made aware of the challenges of sustainable development.

