The Corona Crisis has the City in a Stranglehold, but Meanwhile You Can Experience Vienna Through Virtual Tours
Even though their doors are closed, Vienna's countless attractions are still worth a virtual visit. The portal wien.info, a project of the Vienna Tourist Board (WienTourismus) has compiled an up-to-date link collection of virtual guided tours and exhibitions in Vienna's most beautiful and important institutions. Worth to be viewed.
"You don't have to leave home to experience the sparkling magnificence of Vienna's museums and sights." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / leonhard.konitsch [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
"Sights, museums and concert halls are closed.
But even so, Vienna continues to shine and is still one of the world’s most important cities for culture and the arts.
Until you can visit the museums again, you can see Vienna's cultural attractions online. …
