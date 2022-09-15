Weekly Briefing: Bilateral Diplomacy in Vienna

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

Bharat Kumar Regmi, Ambassador-Designate of Nepal to Austria and Nepal's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Bharat Kumar Regmi, the new permanent representative of Nepal to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Several individuals who helped strengthen Chinese-Austrian relations were honored with Rosthorn Medals 2022 recently at Palais Epstein. Werner Fasslabend, Margareta Griessler-Hermann, LI Xiaosi, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China, and Gottfried Sodeck, an entrepreneur, received them this year.

During a meeting between Vassilis Kikilias, Greece's Tourism Minister, and Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Austria's State Secretary for Tourism, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in tourism affairs.

Due to her participation in the World Counter-Terrorism Summit in Herzliya, the Austrian Minister for Europe and Constitution, Karoline Edtstadler, travelled to Israel at the weekend. As part of her speech, she presented Israeli descendants of those persecuted under National Socialism with Austrian citizenship.

During a recent ceremony, the 25th anniversary of the twinning between the 22nd district of Vienna (Donaustadt) and the Tokyo district of Arakawa was celebrated.

Economic Developments and Business

The Vienna School of International Studies hosted the "Ambassadors' Meeting at Vienna School of International Studies", organized by the Austro-Arab Chamber (AACC).

Austria's gas storage facilities are already more than 70 percent full. The contingency plans to secure gas supplies that were put into action as a result of the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis go according to plan as announced by Austria's government.

OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemical company headquartered in Vienna, and Lufthansa Group are expanding a partnership on sustainable aviation fuels. Germany's Lufthansa plans to stock up on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from OMV in the future.

Cultural Diplomacy

With "Calliope. Join the dots", the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Women's Museum Hittisau are launching a joint project that is intended to inspire as a platform for outstanding Austrian women, as well as to promote equality and renew Austria's image abroad.

A vernissage was held recently to open a special exhibition at the Czech Embassy in Vienna titled "Artistic Vienna".

What Else Happened This Week?

The Embassy of the United Kingdom has opened a condolence visit at the British Residence in Vienna for all those who wish to pay their respects.

One of the most famous Austrian wine competitions has tested 275 wines this year. SALON as the competition is called has chosen 21 of them as winners. For the first time, the wines were tasted and evaluated according to their origin and not by grape variety.

The Austrian government has set a goal to reduce its current electricity consumption by 11 percent. To accomplish this, the Austrian government recently presented 11 measures for private households.