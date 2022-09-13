UK Embassy in Vienna Opened Book of Condolence

The United Kingdom mourns the death of its head of state, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The British queen had died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her son Charles was proclaimed the new British head of state on the weekend.

Hundreds of other politicians and dignitaries from around the world, as well as millions of visitors, are expected in London on Monday. Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will attend the Queen's funeral with his wife Doris Schmidauer.

Those who wish to pay their respects can also do so at the British Residence in Vienna. Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a condolence book will be open at the British Residence in Vienna (Metternichgasse 6, 1030 Vienna), from Friday 9 September to Sunday 18 September.

We will be open to the public from today, Friday 9 September until Monday 19th September 2022 daily from 12:00 – 16:00. pic.twitter.com/6e4MKtstXG — UK in Austria (@UKinAustria) September 9, 2022

Please be advised that visitors to the Embassy will be subject to security checks. Please inform the security staff that you wish to sign the condolence book. The security staff will assist you in signing the condolence book.

Opening hours are

Friday 9th until Friday 16th September: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September: 12pm to 2pm

Following instructions from Embassy security staff, you can leave flowers in the designated areas in front of the Embassy. For security reasons, items other than flowers will be removed.

There is also an online condolence book available at www.royal.uk.

Many ambassadors and other dignitaries also expressed their condolences in the book.

Signing the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the Austrian Government.



She was a steadtfast force in a fast-moving world. May her generosity, her sense of humor and her lifelong devotion to public service be an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/ZdngnqDgJF — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) September 12, 2022

Ambassador Hamad Alkaabi visited the British Residence in Vienna and offered his condolences over the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He highlighted Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader pic.twitter.com/A9TVy3hlT0 — UAE Embassy -Vienna (@uaeinvienna) September 13, 2022

Botschafter, Herr @OzanCeyhun , unterschrieb heute im Namen aller türkischen Vertretungen in Österreich das Kondolenzbuch, das in der @UKinAustria in Wien für die verstorbene Königin von England eröffnet wurde, und sprach das tiefe Beileid unserer Nation und unseres Volkes aus. pic.twitter.com/eWI8cibyW1 — T.C.ViyanaB.Elçiliği (@TC_Viyana) September 13, 2022

