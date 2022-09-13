UK Embassy in Vienna Opened Book of Condolence

The Embassy of the United Kingdom has opened a condolence visit at the British Residence in Vienna for all those who wish to pay their respects.

The United Kingdom mourns the death of its head of state, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The British queen had died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her son Charles was proclaimed the new British head of state on the weekend.

Hundreds of other politicians and dignitaries from around the world, as well as millions of visitors, are expected in London on Monday. Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will attend the Queen's funeral with his wife Doris Schmidauer.

Those who wish to pay their respects can also do so at the British Residence in Vienna. Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a condolence book will be open at the British Residence in Vienna (Metternichgasse 6, 1030 Vienna), from Friday 9 September to Sunday 18 September.

Please be advised that visitors to the Embassy will be subject to security checks. Please inform the security staff that you wish to sign the condolence book. The security staff will assist you in signing the condolence book.

Opening hours are

  • Friday 9th until Friday 16th September: 12pm to 4pm
  • Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September: 12pm to 2pm

Following instructions from Embassy security staff, you can leave flowers in the designated areas in front of the Embassy. For security reasons, items other than flowers will be removed.

There is also an online condolence book available at www.royal.uk.

Many ambassadors and other dignitaries also expressed their condolences in the book.

UK in Austria

