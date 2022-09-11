Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler Visited Austria

Cooperation between Austria and Liechtenstein was strengthened in the meeting between Foreign Ministers Schallenberg and Hasler. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Particular support was expressed for the continuation of the close European policy dialogue between the two countries. In talks between Foreign Minister Hasler and Foreign Minister Schallenberg, the excellent relations between Austria and Liechtenstein were underlined.

Mit meinem Kollegen @a_schallenberg hatte ich heute einen interessanten Austausch zu den geopolitischen Veränderungen, Herausforderungen in der Energieversorgung sowie die Zusammenarbeit im Multilateralismus. Gute Nachbarschaft ist für unerlässlich! Herzlichen Dank hierfür. pic.twitter.com/WDHf4lJYaT — Dominique Hasler (@DominiqueHasler) September 8, 2022

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, "The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is also a global battle of narratives. Therefore, a united stand by the West is needed. The rapid adoption of EU sanctions by Liechtenstein was an important contribution to this."

Furthermore, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed his gratitude for Liechtenstein's autonomous follow-up of the EU sanctions against Russia imposed due to the Russian aggression against Ukraine. He said it was important for the West to show unity in the face of the Russian narrative.

Gutes Gespräch mit Außenministerin @DominiqueHasler zu aktuellen Herausforderungen wie dem russischen Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine, Energiesicherheit oder zur Lage am Westbalkan. Schätze die vertrauensvollen Beziehungen zu unserem Nachbarn #Liechtenstein sehr. pic.twitter.com/oPCmi9yGkU — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) September 8, 2022

Concerning the EU enlargement process, Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomed the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In addition, he stressed that the states of the Western Balkans region must also be offered a credible EU accession perspective. This was in the strategic interest of the EU. A first important step had been the opening of EU accession negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia. Now the granting of EU candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina and visa liberalization for Kosovo must follow.

Cooperation between Austria and Liechtenstein on multilateral issues such as the United Nations or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was also discussed. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke out in favor of continuing the cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of effective multilateralism based on values and rules.

Reception at the Gartenpalais Liechtenstein

On the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister Daniel Risch and Government Councillor Dominique Hasler to Vienna and to cultivate relations with politics, business, the media, representatives of public life, diplomacy and senior civil servants, the Liechtenstein Ambassador in Vienna, Maria-Pia Kothbauer, invited to the annual Liechtenstein Reception at the Gartenpalais Liechtenstein.

Herzlichen Dank @k_edtstadler für den sehr wertvollen Austausch in Wien. Das sich verändernde Sicherheitsumfeld in Europa fordert Gesellschaft und Politik. Der europ. Zusammenhalt der Staaten und unsere freundschaftlichen Beziehungen sind von grösster Bedeutung. pic.twitter.com/lNPHrAylEn — Dominique Hasler (@DominiqueHasler) September 8, 2022

The invitation was accepted by, among others, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler and State Secretary for Digital Affairs Florian Tursky, the President of the Supreme Court Elisabeth Lovrek, the Vice Governor of the Austrian National Bank Gottfried Haber, Federal Minister (ret.) Wolfgang Peschorn, several members of the Austrian National Council and representatives of the media, as well as members of the Princely House and the Liechtenstein administration.

In Krisen Köpfe kennen. Das war, ist und wird auch in Zukunft sehr wichtig sein. Deshalb tauschten sich am heutigen -Empfang PolitikerInnen, Führungspersonen aus dem öffentlichen Dienst sowie der Privatwirtschaft über die Zusammenarbeit zwischen und aus. pic.twitter.com/K4ILMmfm36 — Dominique Hasler (@DominiqueHasler) September 8, 2022

Before the reception, Head of Government Daniel Risch presented medals on behalf of Hereditary Prince Alois from Liechtenstein to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, and the Chief of Protocol of the Vorarlberg Provincial Government, Kuno Bachstein. Both high-ranking officials have rendered great services to relations between Austria and Liechtenstein in many ways in their respective spheres of activity.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

Liechtenstein Administration