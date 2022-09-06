Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina García Visits Vienna

The Foreign Minister of Honduras, Eduardo Enrique Reina García visited Vienna and met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

A pleasure to meet Foreign Affairs Minister @EnriqueReinaHN. @IAEAorg will continue to support Honduras in various areas, such as cancer control and #CancerCare4All, food security and water management. pic.twitter.com/vpdYgVRmaN — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 6, 2022

The conversation focused on issues such as health, agriculture, health, technology, nutrition and social development. In particular, the discussion's focus was on cancer control and the CancerCare4All initiative, food security and water management.

Foreign Minister of Honduras, Eduardo Enrique Reina García, met the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

In the meeting, both foreign ministers emphasized the friendly relations between Austria and Honduras.

In addition, the foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for regular political consultations between the two countries during their meeting.

He said that the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations on bilateral, multilateral and regional issues will allow further strengthening of joint cooperation.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that today's signing of a bilateral memorandum of understanding between Austria and Honduras will help "further intensify the friendly relations between our countries." Schallenberg said, "Regular political consultations will also allow us to cooperate more on a multilateral level."

A pleasure to meet my colleague @EnriqueReinaHN from #Honduras. Agreed on regular consultations to strengthen our bilateral relations und multilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/F8UrI3sAgq — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) September 6, 2022

One area in which Austria and Honduras are cooperating closely is disarmament, especially in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Foreign Minister Schallenberg thanked his counterpart for the excellent cooperation. The remaining non-member states from Latin America would have to be brought on board the TPNW quickly, and the support of Honduras is also significant.

In addition, Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomed the fact that Honduras has joined the overwhelming majority of the international community in condemning the Russian invasion at the United Nations General Assembly. To that end, he called for building on this step and helping to bring this war to an end as soon as possible through coherent and decisive action.

