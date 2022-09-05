Austrian Foreign Ministry Opens Ambassadors Conference 2022

Foreign Minister Schallenberg explained with conviction, that the Foreign Ministry is "pulling together to position Austria even better in the world." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Kulhanek / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In his opening speech, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addressed the changing security situation in Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This also makes the work of the Foreign Ministry and ambassadors around the globe more important.

For Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, the importance of a powerful Foreign Ministry in the shadow of Ukraine is also a "security ministry." Schallenberg explained, "The world has become more uncomfortable. And that's where you need a strong, efficient and effective foreign ministry that's also appropriately funded and staffed."

Another key topic at the ambassadors' conference is Austria's export economy. The Austrian Foreign Ministry explained that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are causing global upheaval here as well, forcing Austrian companies to reposition themselves, establish new supply chains, reduce dependencies and find new markets. In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to actively support the Austrian economy with initiatives such as ReFocus Austria.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg explained the role of embassies in the economy, "Austria generates over 50% in exports, every second job is directly or indirectly dependent on exports." According to Schallenberg, Austria needs "a well-positioned network of representations as door-openers, networkers and advocates for the Austrian economy abroad."

This year's Ambassadors' Conference will focus on "tech diplomacy". This is because new technologies are also playing an increasingly important role in diplomacy. Due to cyber attacks, disinformation on the net, artificial intelligence and increasing competition between economic powers for a technological edge, "tech diplomacy" has become part of the daily work of diplomats. In keeping with the theme, the Institute of Sciences and Technology in Klosterneuburg was chosen as the venue for the first two days of the conference.

The week-long conference brings together the ambassadors of the Austrian embassies and permanent representations to intensify the exchange among themselves and with their colleagues in Vienna. The program also includes lectures and meetings with the Federal President, the President of the National Council, members of the government and representatives of the business community.

Weltweit vertreten über 100 Botschafter:innen die Interessen Österreichs. Bei der Botschafter:innenkonferenz kommen sie einmal im Jahr zusammen. "Wir ziehen gemeinsam an einem Strang, um Österreich in der Welt noch besser zu positionieren" so AM @a_schallenberg bei der Eröffnung. pic.twitter.com/pCcKT5cUI5 — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) September 5, 2022

Despite all the crises, Foreign Minister Schallenberg is in a positive mood. He said that these major challenges in particular had shown how well the Foreign Ministry functions and how well the ambassadors around the world work together. According to Schallenberg, this will also be built upon in the future, because, as the Foreign Minister explained with conviction, the Foreign Ministry is "pulling together to position Austria even better in the world."

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs