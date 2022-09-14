Austro-Arab Chamber Organised the “Ambassadors’ Meeting at Vienna School for International Studies”

In conjunction with Vienna School for International Studies, AACC organized the "Ambassadors' Meeting" at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [Public Domain]

The Austrian ambassadors to Algeria, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen attended this event, as did several Arab embassies, mostly represented by Their Excellencies, the ambassadors or the diplomats in charge of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Emil Brix, Director of Vienna School of International Studies, AACC Austrian President Richard Schenz and AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja welcomed Their Excellencies the Arab and Austrian ambassadors.

Meeting of minds: Arab Ambassadors to Austria meet Austrian Ambassadors to Arab countries at @DA_vienna for a free exchange of ideas #diplomacymatters pic.twitter.com/QTEgR5n1Ku — Diplomatische Akademie Wien (@DA_vienna) September 9, 2022

As part of their support for establishing the tradition of AACC organizing an annual ambassadors' meeting, the participants commended AACC for its efforts to enhance and promote Austro-Arab relations.

Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce

The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) has been supporting economic, scientific, and cultural relations between Austria and the 22 League of Arab States member countries for more than 30 years.



In Austria and the Arab countries, the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) offers businesspeople, companies and institutions information, services, and networks.

According to AACC, their expertise, activities and best connections to key figures in economy and trade. The AACC is a strategic partner and platform for business between Austria and the Arab countries.

Vienna School of International Studies

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna or Vienna School of International Studies is a postgraduate educational institution that prepares university and polytechnic graduates for an international career in the fields of public service and business, as well as for leadership positions in international organizations and the EU. The central training contents concern international relations, political science, international and EU law, economics, history and languages.

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna also offers a platform for diplomacy in Vienna and tries to connect diplomats, entrepreneurs, academics and politicians with its networks.

