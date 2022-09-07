Austro-Arab Chamber Strengthens Relations with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt

The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) strengthened its relations with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

The AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja met with the Newly-appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Austria, with Prince Alsaud at the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Vienna, with the Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria and with Egypt's Trust’s Director-General at AACC Premises.

AACC strengthens relations with Kuwait

AACC Secretary-General Khouja paid a courtesy visit to Ambassador Talal Sulaiman Alfassam, the newly-appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organisations in Vienna as reported by Vindobona.org.

Secretary-General Khouja congratulated Ambassador Alfassam on his new post and welcomed him in Vienna. In addition to discussing enhancing mutual Austro-Kuwaiti relations and interests, the two discussed the potential for strengthening cooperation between AACC and Kuwait State, namely food security and cybersecurity, as well as the possibility of SG Khouja and several other Secretaries General visiting Kuwait.

AACC strengthens relations with Saudi Arabia

Mr. Khouja, Secretary-General of AACC, was greeted at the embassy of Saudi Arabia by His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah Bin Khaled Alsaud, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Austria.

Both dignitaries discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation between AACC and Saudi Arabia in a variety of fields, as well as major developments and megaprojects in the Kingdom, including NEOM.

AACC strengthens relations with Sudan

At the headquarters of AACC, Secretary-General Khouja received Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mofadal, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Khouja congratulated Ambassador Mofadal on his new position and welcomed him to Vienna. They discussed thoroughly potential avenues for collaboration between the AACC and the Republic of Sudan, as well as ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

AACC strengthens relations with Egypt

Mr. Mohammed Kiwan, Director-General of Egypt Trust for digital identity management and digital signature services, was received by AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja.

The visit was arranged by Mr. Albert Kronberger, CEO of a-Consult, and Mr. Walter von Weber, CEO of Secunet, who accompanied Mr. Kiwan. Austria's advanced expertise and technologies in the field of next-generation e-ID and trust services, as well as the scopes of cooperation between Austria and Egypt, were presented during the meeting.

Various counterparts also discussed some of the major issues raised in AACC's cybersecurity workshop.

Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce