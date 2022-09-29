Weekly Briefing: 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

IAEA

The 66th IAEA General Conference is taking place at the Agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, from 26-30 September. Representatives from the IAEA’s 175 Member States are convening at the conference in Vienna. Under the theme "Global Cooperation in the Nuclear Field," the focus was not only on nuclear security and the role of the IAEA but also on Iran's buildup of highly enriched uranium stockpiles as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying nuclear threats from Russia.

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, who is currently attending the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna to strengthen Argentina's relations with the Agency, met with Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The exchange focused on the expansion of bilateral relations, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its global implications.

Russo-Ukrainian War

After the publication of the results of the illegal sham referenda in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, the Austrian government made it clear that it would not recognise them. The inconclusive election results show a clear approval of the Russian annexation.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

The Vienna Conference on Journalist Safety will be held on November 3 and 4. The event will be held under the title "Safety of Journalists: Protecting media to protect democracy", in cooperation between the Austrian Foreign Ministry, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at Palais Niederösterreich and online.

To mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Austria, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son visited Vienna. Together with Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, the two counterparts discussed the good relations between the two countries and exchanged views on current international challenges, such as the Ukraine war.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib met with Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for working talks in Vienna. The subsequent discussions focused on bilateral relations between Austria and Belgium, the EU enlargement process and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Austria and Switzerland want to cooperate even more closely in the fight against irregular migration. During a visit by Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter in Switzerland, a joint action plan was agreed upon. At the common border, cooperation is to be intensified in priority actions. In addition, pressure is to be exerted on Balkan countries such as Serbia to restrict the current visa rules.

Bones of members of the Māori and Moriori people were returned to Aotearoa, New Zealand, during a repatriation ceremony at the Natural History Museum in Vienna.

On the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the United Nations draws attention to the important issue of nuclear disarmament. The day, which has been celebrated since 2014, is intended to raise awareness of the enormous international stockpiles of nuclear weapons and to make member states aware of the importance of joint disarmament.

Austria should take its historical responsibility for the Holocaust seriously. Foreign Minister Schallenberg met with representatives of Jewish organizations on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Economic Developments, Business and Climate Protection

A new study deals with the question of the extent to which foreign companies and workers influence Austria's value creation. The results show a clear outcome.

Many companies in Austria are currently struggling with the high energy prices. Now the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federation of Austrian Industries are calling for political intervention to prevent company closures.

To mark World Tourism Day, today we turn our attention to tourism in Austria. After the summer, the travel activity of the Austrian population was evaluated. The pleasing result: the Austrian population is travelling more again and is back at pre-crisis levels. Among others, this pleases the airport, which recorded an increase in passenger volume.

Diplomacy and Education

With a full-day kick-off event with European Parliament members Hannes Heide and Thomas Waitz at the House of the European Union in Vienna, teachers from 20 schools, started the Ambassador Schools Program of the European Parliament for the school year 2022/23.

During an Erasmus+ networking meeting, the new European digital hub "European School Education Platform" was presented at a gala event. Furthermore, the European Innovative Teaching Awards (EITA) were awarded to three Austrian schools.

What Else Happened This Week?

The Viennese ball season is just around the corner and the Viennese people can hardly wait. According to a survey, a large part of the Viennese want to visit one of the many balls. After two years of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers can look forward to a good season this year.

Applying for a Red-White-Red Card is made easier again! Skilled workers who intend to work in Austria will find it easier to obtain a work permit in the future.



