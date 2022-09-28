Referendum in Ukraine: Austria will not Recognise Result

After the publication of the results of the illegal sham referenda in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, the Austrian government made it clear that it would not recognise them. The inconclusive election results show a clear approval of the Russian annexation.

According to the illegal sham referenda, a majority of the population of the occupied territories is in favour of annexation by Russia. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Andrew Butko, CC BY-SA 3.0

The much-discussed mock referendum in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine ended yesterday - the preliminary result: in all occupied territories a clear majority is in favour of Russia's annexation.

The election authorities in Zaporizhzhya reported a result of 93.11%, Kherson 87.05% and Donetsk just under 95%. Rumours, however, of manipulation, sham elections and coercion of the population lead the West not to recognise the results.

Already when the referendum was announced, many Western countries backed Ukraine. Now the Austrian Foreign Ministry has also published a statement clearly condemning the fake referendum and making it clear that it will not recognise the results.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry insists that "the illegal sham referendums to justify the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation" are unacceptable and a "serious attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

Due to the fact that the referenda lack any legitimacy under international law, as well as the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia, the Austrian government "will of course not recognise them".

Even before the sham referendum, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg made it clear that the results would not be accepted by Austria.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry also criticised Russia's behaviour in recent weeks. The "violent attempt to Russify Ukraine" and the repeated unacceptable nuclear threats on the part of the Russian Federation would be condemned in the strongest terms.

The announcement of the partial mobilisation also serves the sole purpose of further escalation in the illegal war of aggression.

"We appeal to the leadership of the Russian Federation to live up to its responsibility as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and return to the negotiating table," the Foreign Ministry concludes its statement.

