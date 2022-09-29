Vietnam and Austria Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

This year, Vietnam and Austria celebrated 50 years of joint diplomatic relations. To celebrate this occasion, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn visited Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna.

In the course of the talks, the two counterparts mainly exchanged views on the good bilateral relations, but also discussed serious issues such as the multiple current hotspots of crisis and conflict.

Warm welcome to @FMBuiThanhSon of #Vietnam as we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Big interest in deepening ecomomic relations. Looking forward to my trip to Vietnam next year.

pic.twitter.com/mUxe4P0uUY — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) September 28, 2022

Looking back at the development of the two countries' friendly cooperation, the two ministers affirmed that both sides attach great importance to cooperation and are determined to promote cooperation to make bilateral relations deeper, more practical and effective.

Despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, both sides have maintained delegation exchanges and high-level contacts in flexible forms, strengthening political trust and sustaining the momentum of comprehensive cooperation.

Both sides agreed to further intensify delegation exchanges and high-level contacts and maintain existing cooperation and dialogue mechanisms such as the Vietnam-Austria Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation.

2022 marks the Golden Jubilee of #Vietnam-#Austria. FM @a_schallenberg and I commit to reinvigorate partnership with stronger trade, investment & cooperation in renewable energy, labour, human resource… & closer coordination in international fora. pic.twitter.com/YeMRdSVO7E — Bui Thanh Son (@FMBuiThanhSon) September 28, 2022

During the talks with Bùi Thanh Sơn, the Austrian Foreign Minister was particularly concerned about the close trade relations that have developed splendidly between the two countries over the past 50 years. Between 1995 and 2021 alone, the volume of Austrian-Vietnamese trade quadrupled to a record level of 1.38 billion euros.

"Currently, around 60 Austrian companies are active in Vietnam with a total investment volume of about 150 million euros. This shows that our companies are interested in Vietnam's diverse, still existing potential.

With their red-white-red expertise, they can become important partners. "VinFast", the first Vietnamese car with parts from Austria, or the "Austria Vietnam Future Mobility Symposium" in Hanoi are just a few examples of the excellent cooperation that already exists. However, our goal must now be to substantially increase our own exports," says Foreign Minister Schallenberg with regard to the existing trade deficit.

In October, a Styrian business delegation will visit Vietnam to explore new opportunities in the areas of core competences of the domestic economy. Smart cities, e-mobility, renewable energies, infrastructure and circular economy are areas that offer enormous investment potential in Southeast Asia.

Minister Bui Thanh Son thanked the Austrian government for its years of development assistance to Vietnam, which has contributed to Vietnam's socio-economic development. Foreign Minister Schallenberg reiterated that Austria would continue to support development loans for Vietnam.

In addition, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed current conflict situations, first and foremost the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, the global effects of which are also being felt in the Far East, as well as other potential conflicts. China, for example, is intensifying its policy on the situation in the South China Sea and is claiming the sea trade routes there for itself. In this context, Austria supports the efforts for a code of conduct to be drawn up jointly by the ASEAN states.

During the talks, Foreign Minister Schallenberg announced that a trip to the Far East is planned for 2023 and that he will also visit Vietnam.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs