#WeRemember: Heads of Austrian, German, and Israeli Parliaments Meet Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day
German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and Israeli Knesset President Mickey Levy recently met with Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka in Berlin to discuss the fight against anti-Semitism and the #WeRemember campaign. Read about their meeting and this important campaign ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (right), German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (mid), and Israeli Knesset President Mickey Levy (left) meeting in Berlin ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. / Picture: © Austrian Embassy / Ute Grabowsky / photothek.de
The President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, recently met the new German President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, and the Israeli President of the Knesset, Mickey Levy, in Berlin.
The talks focused on combating anti-Semitism, the commemoration campaign #WeRemember and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. …
