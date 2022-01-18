Israel and Austria Step Up Cooperation on Security Issues

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 18, 2022; 12:11 ♦ (Vindobona)

Israeli Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner met for working talks to discuss further cooperation on security issues. Read more about their meeting and what they said about the fight against anti-Semitism.

Ambassador of Israel to Austria Mordechai Rodgold (right) meeting with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (left). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober

Ambassador of Israel to Austria Mordechai Rodgold recently attended a working meeting with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in Vienna.

Cooperation on security issues and the fight against anti-Semitism were among the focal points of the talks. …

