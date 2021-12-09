Sponsored Content
Who Is the New Austrian Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner?
The new Austrian Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, was recently sworn into office. Learn more about the new minister and his extensive career in politics.
New Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (left) with the new Chancellor and former Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (right). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
Former Interior Minister, now-Chancellor, Karl Nehammer officially handed over the Federal Ministry of the Interior to the newly sworn-in Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.
“The office of Minister of the Interior is associated with a lot of responsibility. I am grateful and honored to be able to shape this important ministry with immediate effect,” said Karner at the traditional flag ceremony. …
