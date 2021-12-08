Who Is the New Austrian Minister of Finance Dr. Magnus Brunner?
The new Austrian Minister of Finance, Dr. Magnus Brunner, has assumed his new position after being sworn in by President Van der Bellen. Learn more about Dr. Brunner and his career prior to becoming finance minister.
Following this ceremony, former Finance Minister Gernot Blümel handed over the office to Brunner, symbolically passing on the historical key of the Ministry of Finance.
Blümel, who was finance minister from 2020-2021, thanked the employees of the Finance Ministry and expressed his confidence that Brunner is the right man for the job.
Regarding his future role, Brunner emphasized the good reputation of the Ministry of Finance, “I would like to thank Gernot Blümel, who guided the Ministry of Finance through the pandemic during a difficult time and made an important contribution to the fight against the economic crisis. The implementation of the eco-social tax reform that he has developed will be one of the first projects for me.”
Although he has been in politics for years, Finance Minister Brunner has flown somewhat under the radar, and most people do not know much about him. …
