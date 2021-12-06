New Austrian Federal Chancellor Sworn In
The former Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer was today sworn in as the new Austrian Federal Chancellor by Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace (Hofburg). The offices of Foreign Minister, Finance Minister, Interior Minister, Education Minister and State Secretary in the Federal Chancellery were also filled. Read on to find out who occupies these offices.
Federal President Van der Bellen had addressed the public Friday evening with a TV address.
He called on the ÖVP to regain the lost trust and to remember that it is about the appointment of the highest state offices and not about party logic. He said that the focus should not only be on spheres of power and influence, but on the people in the country and their legitimate expectations.
According to media reports, Van der Bellen also used the last days for talks with the new government members.
As previously reported by Vindobona, the governing Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) had a total of six new positions to fill.
Foreign Minister once again became Alexander Schallenberg.
Finance Minister became the previous State Secretary Magnus Brunner.
Gerhard Karner from Lower Austria became Minister of the Interior.
Education Minister became the Graz University Director Martin Polaschek.
State Secretary in the Federal Chancellery became the federal chairwoman of the Young Austrian People's Party (Junge ÖVP), Claudia Plakolm.
The next step after the inauguration will be the handovers in the respective ministries.