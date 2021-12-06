Sponsored Content
State of Emergency in Vienna: Numerous Demonstrations against Anti-Corona Measures
Sponsored Content
Vienna was once again subject to demonstrations against measures taken by the Austrian government to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Read about the massive demonstrations and clashes with police in Austria's capital.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer: "The large number of criminal charges clearly shows the anti-democratic and divisive behavior of individual participants towards the police and society." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Despite–and somewhat because of–a nationwide lockdown, Vienna was again the location of mass protests against the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place by the Austrian government.
This includes the current lockdown that all of Austria remains under until at least 13 December, as well as the planned vaccination mandate for all those eligible in the country.
Five police officers injured
The number of demonstrators in Vienna was estimated at 42,000. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
ORF - Austrian Broadcasting Corporation - Oesterreichischer Rundfunk, Vaccines, Protests, National Socialism, Lockdown, Karl Nehammer, Herbert Kickl, FPOE, COVID-19, Covid Mandatory Vaccination, Coronavirus, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Anti-Semitism, 2019-nCov, Vienna
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria