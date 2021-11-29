Covid Lockdown Controls: Already 386,000 Inspections and 3,700 Charges
Since the beginning of the intensive COVID-19 lockdown controls, the Austrian police have conducted 386,000 and filed 3,700 charges. Read about the strict enforcement of the latest Covid lockdown.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (mid) announced police have carried out nearly 386,000 controls for the latest COVID-19 restrictions. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
The Austrian Interior Ministry announced that police have carried out 385,823 inspections of the corona restrictions and filed 3,700 charges nationwide since the beginning of the intensive COVID-19 controls. …
