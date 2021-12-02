Sebastian Kurz Resigns from All Political Offices

In the course of the investigation into the so-called Ibiza-Gate, investigators also examined chats from the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) environment, which ultimately brought Kurz down. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced his resignation from all political posts.

Having already resigned as chancellor in October, Kurz today also resigned from his post as chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and head of its parliamentary group (ÖVP-Club).

The background was the investigations against him and companions for embezzlement, bribery and corruption. At issue are falsified polls from 2017 that were published in the newspaper "Österreich" and allegedly helped Kurz on his way to the chancellorship. Kurz denies the allegations.

In a press statement, Kurz declared, according to the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, "For me, a new chapter in my life is beginning. I'm looking forward to spending time with my child and my family before I devote myself to new professional tasks in the new year."

The decision was not easy for him, Kurz said. However, he did not feel any melancholy. The developments of the last few months also contributed to the decision, he said. He had been busy defending himself against accusations and allegations, Kurz said. His passion for politics had thus become a little less.

Kurz, who became a father last Saturday, justifies his withdrawal primarily with the birth of his son, now wants to retreat into private life and then reorient himself professionally.

It is still uncertain who will succeed him as head of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). It could be the current Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer, or the Minister for Europe, Karoline Edtstadler.

August Wöginger will once again take over as head of the ÖVP club in parliament.

Kurz was the youngest head of government in the world and was considered a model conservative politician.

He had previously had an incredible career. At 27, he became foreign minister, at 31, he became chancellor.

His first term as head of government ended in 2019 after corruption allegations surfaced against coalition partners from the Austrian Freedom Party.

