Ibiza Affair Committee Concludes in National Council: How Corrupt are Austrian Politicians?
How corruptible is Austrian politics? This question was explored by the deputies in the National Council session when discussing the recently published final report of the Ibiza-Affair Investigation Committee. Although the report was unanimously acknowledged, the parties were far apart in their conclusions.
Ibiza Affair: Parties discuss controversial final report in Austrian National Council. (Picture: Inaugural Session of the Austrian National Council, Oct. 2019.) / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
The Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the NEOS, on whose initiative the committee on "alleged venality of the black-blue government", which was launched in 2020, had been set up, found that the investigations had been terminated prematurely. In particular, the connections to the ÖVP in state institutions would have to be examined more closely in order to deal with cases of possible abuse of power. The FPÖ also sees the investigation work as confirming that the Turkish People's Party has a network in the ministries that wants to seize power in the state; the investigation work is therefore by no means over. …
