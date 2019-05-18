Ibiza-Video - New Elections in Austria after Vice Chancellor Resignation

(from left to right): Norbert Hofer, Heinz Christian Strache und Sebastian Kurz in February. "Targeted political assassination" / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The Austrian People's Party - Freedom Party coalition government under Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is history.

Kurz calls for early elections as soon as possible. He had also informed the Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "Enough is enough", Kurz said in a press statement on Saturday evening.

Following the resignation of Freedom Party leader and Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache and club chairman Johann Gudenus, the federal coalition between the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Freedom Party (FPÖ) has burst.

The Austrian Freedom Party wanted to continue the turquoise-blue coalition with Norbert Hofer as Vice-Chancellor. However, Sebastian Kurz, rejected Hofer as vice-chancellor and announced early elections as soon as possible.

The scandalous video of Ibiza about Heinz-Christian Strache marks the end of his political career. He resigned from all functions with immediate effect.

In a statement after an interview with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Strache declared that he was resigning as Vice-Chancellor as well as resigning from his functions in the Federal and Vienna parties of the FPÖ.

"Targeted Political Assassination"

Heinz-Christian Strache suspects political opponents or "foreign secret services" behind the "Ibiza video", which is fatal for him.

"Yes, that was a targeted political assassination," he said in his statement and announced several legal steps. Strache apologized to all the victims and to his wife.

The resigned FPÖ leader also explains how it came to the meeting with the female decoy, which finally led to the publication of the video. The woman first made contact with the current Freedom Party club chief Johann Gudenus, after some time the meeting with Strache on Ibiza took place. The fact that Strache was secretly filmed was in any case illegal and criminally relevant. Strache announced several lawsuits

According to Strache, who announced several advertisements, the publication of the video also violated the code of honour of the press. He demanded the clarification of the role of Jan Böhmermann as well as the publication of the entire video material.

The retired Freedom Party chief was contrite about his statements in the video. It was "typically alcohol-induced macho behaviour" with which he also wanted to impress the hostess.

Strache spoke of a "drunken shift". However, he had repeatedly pointed out that he had to comply with the provisions of the rule of law.

Strache apologized to all those whom he had hurt or harmed with the statements, which were catastrophic and embarrassing when seen in a sober way.

He did the same for the "most important person in my life", his wife.