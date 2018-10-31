Article Tools

Setback for the UN - Austria Won't Sign Global Migration Pact

Published: Yesterday; 17:40 · (Vindobona)

Austria will follow the US and Hungary in backing out of a United Nations pact on migration (Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration) over concerns that it will blur the line between illegal and legal migration.

Austria is withdrawing from the UN Global Migration Pact / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CDC [Public Domain]

This decision was taken by the Austrian Federal Government in the Council of Ministers.

The legally non-binding agreement is to lay down principles for dealing with refugees and migrants and will be adopted on 10 and 11 December at a UN conference in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Austria, however, will not sign the document because of considerable concerns about its content and…

