Setback for the UN - Austria Won't Sign Global Migration Pact

Austria is withdrawing from the UN Global Migration Pact / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CDC [Public Domain]

This decision was taken by the Austrian Federal Government in the Council of Ministers.

The legally non-binding agreement is to lay down principles for dealing with refugees and migrants and will be adopted on 10 and 11 December at a UN conference in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Austria, however, will not sign the document because of considerable concerns about its content and…