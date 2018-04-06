Austria's Vice-Chancellor Also Wants Headscarf Ban for Students

The ban on headscarves is to be stipulated in a so-called "child protection law" / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chris Schuepp [CC BY 2.0]

The current version of the headscarf ban is to apply in kindergartens and elementary schools. How many under ten-year-old girls in Austria wear a headscarf is not known.

The government's announcement to introduce a ban on headscarves in kindergartens and elementary schools came as a surprise.

Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann is to draft the law before the summer holidays.

According to Faßmann, the ban on headscarves is "a symbolic act". It is intended to signal that Austria is a secular state. It is designed to protect children from discrimination and stigmatisation.

The government wants a constitutional majority. For this it needs the Social Democrats or the Neos.

The ban on headscarves is to be anchored in a so-called "child protection law". However, not much is yet known about the content.