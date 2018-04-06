Sponsored
Article Tools

Austria's Vice-Chancellor Also Wants Headscarf Ban for Students

Published: 8 hours ago; 14:08 · (Vindobona)

An extension is now under discussion since yesterday. Heinz-Christian Strache requested a comprehensive ban on headscarves in a TV appearance analogous to Turkey, as it had applied there until before the AKP. Until now it was decided that children under the age of ten should not wear headscarves. The government wanted to propose a law by summer for which it needs the votes of the opposition. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who made the appearance together with Strache, agreed with Strache that he is completely on the same line.

The ban on headscarves is to be stipulated in a so-called "child protection law" / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chris Schuepp [CC BY 2.0]

The current version of the headscarf ban is to apply in kindergartens and elementary schools. How many under ten-year-old girls in Austria wear a headscarf is not known.

The government's announcement to introduce a ban on headscarves in kindergartens and elementary schools came as a surprise.

Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann is to draft the law before the summer holidays.

According to Faßmann, the ban on headscarves is "a symbolic act". It is intended to signal that Austria is a secular state. It is designed to protect children from discrimination and stigmatisation.

The government wants a constitutional majority. For this it needs the Social Democrats or the Neos.

The ban on headscarves is to be anchored in a so-called "child protection law". However, not much is yet known about the content.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Heinz Christian Strache, Headscarf Ban, Turkey, Heinz Fassmann, Sebastian Kurz, Education Policy, Federal Ministry of Education and Womens Affairs of Austria
Featured
Austria's Largest State Visit to China Imminent
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter