Following Kurz's Resignation: Austrian Government Reshuffle Imminent

Following the announcement of Sebastian Kurz's withdrawal, the question arises as to what will happen next in the Austrian government.

Kurz announced an orderly change today.

Before the meeting of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) executive committee on Friday, probably no further personnel changes are expected, but immediately after.

The posts of Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) club leader, on the one hand, and Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) chairman, on the other, which Kurz had occupied until the end, will probably be split up. …