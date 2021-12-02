Following Kurz's Resignation: Austrian Government Reshuffle Imminent
Following the resignation of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from all political activities, major personnel changes are imminent within the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Austrian government. Who will become or remain chancellor, who will become party leader, who will become Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) club chairman, who will become or remain foreign minister? There are rumors that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer could become chancellor and Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg could return to the post of foreign minister.
The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) executive committee will discuss the personnel changes on Friday. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / My Friend [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]
Following the announcement of Sebastian Kurz's withdrawal, the question arises as to what will happen next in the Austrian government.
Kurz announced an orderly change today.
Before the meeting of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) executive committee on Friday, probably no further personnel changes are expected, but immediately after.
The posts of Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) club leader, on the one hand, and Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) chairman, on the other, which Kurz had occupied until the end, will probably be split up. …
