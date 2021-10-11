Sponsored Content
Schallenberg and Linhart Inaugurated, Schallenberg to "Work Very Closely With Kurz"
Sponsored Content
The new Chancellor of Austria Alexander Schallenberg and new Foreign Minister Michael Linhart were sworn in by President Van der Bellen. In his first statement as Chancellor, Schallenberg said that he believes the allegations against his predecessor are false and that he would continue working closely with him. Read about the inauguration, what former Chancellor Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Kogler said about Schallenberg's appointment, and the entirety of Schallenberg's first statement as chancellor.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (mid-right) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (right) with the new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (mid-left) and new Foreign Minister Michael Linhart (left) at their inauguration ceremony. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has sworn in the new Chancellor of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, who was previously serving as foreign minister.
Schallenberg has now officially replaced former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after his resignation amid corruption allegations, as was previously reported on by Vindobona. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content