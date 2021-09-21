Sponsored Content
Multilateralism at the UN General Assembly: Kurz and Schallenberg in NYC
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg are in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly. Their trip includes meetings with various delegations, with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the pair, along with President Van der Bellen, will meet for talks with UN Secretary-General Antońio Guterres. Chancellor Kurz will also address the Council on Foreign Relations and Schallenberg will deliver a speech to the General Assembly. Read more about the details of their trip.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) departing for the UN General Assembly in New York. / Picture: © BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs / Twitter
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and President Alexander Van der Bellen are in New York for the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly.
The event was held virtually last year, but the high-ranking representatives of the 193 UN member states are meeting in person again this year. …
