Michael Linhart Named New Austrian Foreign Minister
Published: 13 hours ago; 10:07
The current Austrian ambassador in Paris, Michael Linhart (63), will succeed Alexander Schallenberg as Austria's new foreign minister. Linhart was Secretary General at the Foreign Ministry from 2013 to 2018. Learn more about his background.
Austria's new Foreign Minister Michael Linhart in 2013. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Österreichische Außenministerium / Dragan Tatic, CC BY 2.0
The current Foreign Minister and Chancellor-designate Alexander Schallenberg will be succeeded at the Foreign Ministry by Ambassador Michael Linhart.
As of today, Linhart has only been designated as Austria's Foreign Minister and will be appointed as minister by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen as early as this afternoon.
Federal President Alexander Van der…
