Ibiza Affair: Austria Has a New Minister of the Interior

Prof. Dr. Eckart Ratz (left) and Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

According to media reports, the lawyer once described his life motto as follows: "Don't seek quarrels, but don't avoid them".

An incident became known during his time as President of the Supreme Court when some members of the Court of Justice turned against Ratz because they saw too much influence by the President on their activities, and Ratz responded with disciplinary charges against these judges.

Born in Vorarlberg, 65-year-old Eckart Ratz studied law and earned his doctorate in Innsbruck.

From 1980 to 1994, Ratz was a judge at the District and Provincial Court in Feldkirch, then he was a judge at the Vienna Criminal Court (Special Senate for Media Law and Criminal Matters), before moving to the Supreme Court in 1997.

Ratz became President of the Senate of the Supreme Court in 2007, Vice-President of the Supreme Court in 2011 and President of the Supreme Court in 2012. Ratz held this office until his retirement on 30 June 2018.

Eckart Ratz is known among experts for his numerous publications on criminal law, media law and the protection of fundamental rights and as author and editor of the "Wiener Kommentare" on criminal law and criminal procedural law.

Karl Hutter, Head of Section I (Presidency), yesterday welcomed the new Minister of the Interior in front of the Federal Chancellery, after which they went together to the Ministry of the Interior to take office.

In the ballroom of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the new head of department, Eckart Ratz, took over the duties of his predecessor, Herbert Kickl.

"Today we are talking about responsibility for Austria. I have always taken on this responsibility in another area throughout my professional life," emphasised Interior Minister Ratz at the beginning. His greatest goal until the early elections was not "to dismantle what he had done from his predecessor or to switch horses in the middle of the river", but "to guarantee the state institutions in the sense of an external view of these state political institutions", Ratz emphasised.

"There is this relationship between jurisdiction on the one hand and the police and thus the Ministry of the Interior on the other. Both sides are dependent on each other. Without the police, jurisdiction is simply incapable of action. Without jurisdiction, the police is also not what one would expect from a modern constitutional state," Interior Minister Eckart Ratz continued by explaining his access to justice and security authorities.

Karoline Edtstadler, who knows Ratz from her time in the Ministry of Justice, said: "We are in a situation in which we must ensure stability. We owe this to the people of Austria. Federal Minister Eckart Ratz stands for this stability".

Section Head Hutter, representing the civil service of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, welcomed the new Minister: "We have the task of making Austria the safest country in the world, with the highest quality of life, to which we want to make a contribution with you, Federal Minister.