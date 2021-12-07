Who Is the New UNIDO Director-General Dr. Gerd Müller?

During the 19th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference, which concluded last Friday, Dr. Gerd Müller, formerly Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development in the Federal Republic of Germany, was confirmed as the new Director General for a period of four years. Gerd Müller of Germany succeeds Li Yong of China. Review Dr. Müller's background and CV.

Incoming UNIDO Director General Dr. Gerd Müller: "I'm an optimist. Together we can achieve a lot!" / Picture: © UNIDO / Flickr / (CC BY-ND 2.0)

The 19th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference has taken place last week. The overarching theme of the five days of meetings, debates and discussions was ‘Building A Better Future’.

After eight years at the helm of UNIDO, and in accordance with the two-term limit of UNIDO’s Constitution, Li Yong stood down as Director General during the General Conference.

Gerd Müller, formerly Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, was confirmed as the new Director General of UNIDO for a period of four years.

Müller will succeed Li Yong, who has led the United Nations’ specialized agency driving inclusive and sustainable industrial development since 2013.

During his two terms in office, Li led the Organization through an important transition as its Member States renewed UNIDO’s mandate with the adoption of the 2013 Lima Declaration. …

