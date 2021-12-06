Sponsored Content
Results of the Nineteenth Session of the General Conference of UNIDO
Sponsored Content
The 19th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference has taken place at a critical juncture, following the UN Secretary-General’s call for a “Decade of Action” and as countries all over the world strive to recover from the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, after eight years at the helm of UNIDO, and in accordance with the two-term limit of UNIDO’s Constitution, Li Yong stood down as Director General during the General Conference.
The nineteenth session of the Conference was held from 29 Nov. to 3 Dec. 2021. It was hosted in the UNIDO headquarters in Vienna as a hybrid event. (Picture: Incoming Director General Dr. Gerd Müller (left) and Outgoing Director General Li Yong (right)). / Picture: © UNIDO / Flickr / (CC BY-ND 2.0)
The event was an opportunity to show how UNIDO is capitalizing on its rich expertise and bringing a stronger focus to the practical aspects of its inclusive and sustainable industrial development mandate to help countries get back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria