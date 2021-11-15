VIC: Austria’s Foreign Minister Linhart Met with Li Yong and Ghada Waly

UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly and UNIDO Director-General Li Yong hosted Foreign Minister Linhart for a visit at the United Nations Office at Vienna ahead of UN Day. Read what was discussed and watch a video from Linhart's visit.

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart (right) meeting with UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly (mid) and UNIDO Director-General Li Yong (left). / Picture: © Flickr / UNIS Vienna

Ahead of UN Day, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Waly and UNIDO Director-General Li Yong met with Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart during his visit to the UNOV.

The three of them–along with representatives of the IAEA, CTBTO, and UNOOSA–discussed global priorities and Austria’s commitment to the United Nations. …

