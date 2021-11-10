Cybercrime: New High-Tech Cybercrime Center Opens in Vienna

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 15:11 ♦ (Vindobona)

In response to an increase in cybercrime, Austria has opened the new high-tech Cybercrime Center (C4) of the Federal Criminal Police Office. Learn about the stark increase in cybercrime and the new Cybercrime Center.

In the past five years, cybercrime has almost tripled. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / jaydeep_ [CC0]

Austria has officially opened the new Cybercrime Center (C4) of the Federal Criminal Police Office in Vienna. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Money Laundering, Tax Offenses and Terrorist Financing on the Rise (November 4)
Pandemic Affects Crime Statistics in Austria (March 22)
Launch of the European Month for Cyber Security 2020 (October 2, 2020)
Read More
Vienna, Switzerland, Israel, Karl Nehammer, Germany, Cybercrime, Crime, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter