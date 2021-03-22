Sponsored Content
Pandemic Affects Crime Statistics in Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: March 22, 2021; 08:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Covid-19 pandemic has positively affected Austria's crime statistics. In 2020, total crime decreased by 11.3 percent, while the clearance rate increased to 54.2 percent. Cybercrime remains among the major challenges and, in fact, was one of the only categories, which saw a major increase of cases in 2020.
Cybercrime remains among the major challenges for the Austrian police, although total crime sees a decrease due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. / Picture: © Flickr / Blue Coat Photos / (CC BY-SA 2.0)
In 2020, total crime decreased by 11.3 percent, while the clearance rate increased to 54.2 percent. This was revealed at the presentation of last year's crime statistics in Vienna on March 18, 2021.
The Austrian police crime statistics show a significant decrease in total reports of 11.3 percent or 55,101 reports in 2020 (2019: 488,912, 2020: 433,811 reports), marking the lowest level since electronic data collection began in 2001. …
