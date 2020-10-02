Launch of the European Month for Cyber Security 2020
A joint information campaign of Europol and its partners will once again host the European Month for Cyber Security. This event should help the prevention of cyber crime by raising awareness and providing information to individuals and organizations.
On October 1 2020, the joint information campaign of Europol and its partners will start. The aim is to make citizens aware of the different forms of cybercrime.
Cybercrime is an ever-increasing crime that poses a global challenge. In the year 2019 alone, a 45 percent increase to 28,439 offences was recorded in Austria compared to the previous year.
In order to better combat this area of crime, the EU Agency for Cyber Security (ENISA) and the European Commission, with the support of hundreds of partners, have initiated the European Cyber Security Month (ECSM) in 2012.
The event, which is now an annual event, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of cybercrime among citizens and organizations.
Cyber criminals are always looking for new ways to gain assets illegally. Private individuals as well as organizations are therefore often victims of fraud in which social engineering is increasingly used to obtain the necessary information.
Under this year's motto "Think b4u click", the focus is on "digital skills" and "cyber scams", i.e. Internet fraud.
The aim is not only to cover topics relating to data protection and privacy, but also to highlight the actions of the perpetrators and warnings.
It is also particularly important to know what to do if you fall victim to a fraudster, but also what measures can be taken in advance to prevent it.
The prevention tips are intended to help citizens in this respect.
More information about the event can be found here.