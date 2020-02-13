Cyber Attack on the Austrian Foreign Ministry: Update
A targeted attack with the intention of gathering information was launched against the Austrian Foreign Ministry at the beginning of the year. Since then, a large team of experts from the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence and the Federal Chancellery has been working around the clock to fend off this attack. The immediate attack has been stopped, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Austrian Foreign Ministry: Data security in the Foreign Ministry is now guaranteed. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Gugerell
The Austrian Foreign Ministry announced today that the cyber attack on the Foreign Ministry has ended.
"After intensive work and excellent cooperation between all the departments involved, it was possible last weekend to clean up the IT systems and put an end to the cyber attack on the Foreign Ministry," stated Foreign Minister Schallenberg.
"The greatest possible data…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Read More
Featured
Sponsored