Money Laundering, Tax Offenses and Terrorist Financing on the Rise

As a result of suspicious activity reports or in connection with criminal offenses, around € 30.3 million in assets related to money laundering or terrorist financing were seized in 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg), CC BY-SA 4.0

The Money Laundering Reporting Office of the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office recorded an enormous increase in work in 2020, with a total of 5,027 files received. In previous years, this figure had been less than 4,000. …