Solidarity Against Political Islam

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab hosted the "Vienna Forum on Countering Segregation and Extremism in the Context of Integration." Various officials from across Europe came to discuss the fight against extremist movements such as "political Islam." Read about the key areas that Raab and the others agreed upon at the event.

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab (3rd from left): "We are united in wanting to create solidarity in the fight against extremism, in the fight against radical Islamism and political Islam in Europe." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab recently hosted the “Vienna Forum on Countering Segregation and Extremism in the Context of Integration.”

Minister Raab invited the Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Matthias Tesfaye, the Assistant Minister for Citizenship in the French Ministry of the Interior Marlène Schiappa, the Flemish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Integration Bart Somers, the EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, Ilkka Salmi, as well as around 100 experts from all over Europe. …

