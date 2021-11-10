New Shoah Name Walls Memorial in Vienna: 64,440 Names Commemorate Humanity's Atrocity

The new Shoah Wall of Names Memorial in Ostarrichi Park in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christian Michelides, CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

On the 83rd anniversary of the November pogroms, also known as “Kristallnacht” or the “Night of Broken Glass,” the Austrian government finally unveiled the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna’s Ostarrichi Park to commemorate more than 64,000 Austrian victims of the Holocaust.

The wall will provide a peaceful and centrally located area where people can remember the fate of the victims and pay tribute to their lives.

The Wall of Names includes the names of 64,440 victims of one of the worst atrocities in human history–the Shoah. …