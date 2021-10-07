Sponsored Content
Antisemitic Vandalism at Auschwitz-Birkenau Highlights Alarming Trend
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 13:39 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
One day after an Austrian delegation, including President Van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Schallenberg, and EU Minister Edtstadler spoke at the opening of the new Austrian exhibition at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, the museum reported antisemitic vandalism at the camp. The shocking incident underscores a larger trend of antisemitism in Europe and around the world. Read more about the incident, the trend of antisemitism, and what is being done to combat it.
EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler: "The Europe-wide fight against anti-Semitism must not remain lip service." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Air-Quad UG, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)
Just one day after an Austrian delegation visited Auschwitz-Birkenau–the former Nazi extermination camp where over 1.1 million men, women, and children lost their lives–the memorial and museum released a statement confirming that nine barracks at the memorial had been vandalized with antisemitic references.
In their statement, the museum called the incident “an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history and an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims of the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Auschwitz-Birkenau: Austrian Delegation to Visit Largest Mass Murder Site in Human History (October 4)
Combating Anti-Semitism in Austria: Representatives of US Jewish Organizations Briefed on New Measures (September 29)
Number of Anti-Semitism Incidents in Austria Doubled (September 3)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content