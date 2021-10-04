Sponsored Content
Auschwitz-Birkenau: Austrian Delegation to Visit Largest Mass Murder Site in Human History
At the invitation of the Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Piotr M.A. Cywiński and Austrian National Council President Sobotka, an Austrian delegation including President Van der Bellen and Foreign Minister Schallenberg will attend the opening of the new Austrian national exhibition "Distance - Austria and Auschwitz" in the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum at the former Nazi concentration camp. Read more about the important new exhibition, who will be attending the opening, and the schedule for the rest of the president's trip to Poland.
National Council President Sobotka: "The results of the anti-Semitism study have clearly shown that above all young people, quality media and responsible politics are important sources of hope and partners in the fight against anti-Semitism."
