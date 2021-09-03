Sponsored Content
Number of Anti-Semitism Incidents in Austria Doubled
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:54 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Anti-Semitism Reporting Office of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG) presented its semi-annual report for the first half of 2021. The report showed that the number of incidents had doubled from the same period of the previous year. It attributed the increase mainly to Israel-related anti-Semitism and anti-Semitism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The high numbers of anti-Semitism incidents between March and May 2021 appear to be due to anti-Semitic manifestations at protests against COVID-19 measures. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / HeMei / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The Anti-Semitism Reporting Office of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG) presented its semi-annual report for the first half of 2021. The 562 reported incidents are a new record high. …
