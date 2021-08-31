40 Years After Terror Attack on City Temple in Vienna - Commemoration of Victims and Heroes

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

On August 29, 1981, the synagogue in Vienna (City Prayer House - Stadttempel) was shaken by a terrorist attack. It was the bloodiest attack on Jewish life in Austria after World War II. Two Palestinian terrorists killed two people in the attack, and 21 were injured, some seriously.

The City Temple (City Prayer House - Stadttempel) is the main synagogue of Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Yair Haklai, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

"The attack in the Vienna synagogue 40 years ago was the biggest and bloodiest attack on Jewish life in Austria …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Restitution of Austrian Citizenships to Shoah Survivors and Descendants (July 27)
Vienna's Mayor Unveils Memorial Stone for Vienna Terror Attack (February 24)
Vienna Terror Attack: Commission Report Shows Intelligence Agency Mishaps (February 11)
Read More
Jewish Community, Terrorism, Vienna Terror Attack, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Centropa, Anti-Semitism, Stadttempel - City Temple Vienna - City Prayer House
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter