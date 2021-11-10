November Pogroms: Remembrance Event of the Turkish-Jewish Synagogue in Zirkusgasse

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, representatives from the religious communities in Vienna, and others took part in a remembrance event for the November pogroms at the location of one of the synagogues that was burned down in 1938. Read more about the solemn event and what Mayor Ludwig said.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (right): "It is up to us to keep memories alive and to stand up against racism, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism in our society at all times." / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / Votava

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig recently commemorated the November pogroms, also known as “Kristallnacht,” which took place on the night of November 9-10, 1938, at the location of the former Turkish-Jewish community on Zirkusgasse in Leopoldstadt, Vienna. …

