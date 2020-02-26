Suspicion of Coronavirus: Holidaymaker in Austria Died

More+More+ ♦ Published: 43 minutes ago; 09:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

In the Austrian province of Carinthia a 56-year-old Italian holidaymaker from Friuli died in the night to Wednesday. The Carinthian authorities have reported that she is suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. There is no confirmation yet. A curfew has been imposed on the woman's apartment complex.

Suspicion of Coronavirus: Holidaymaker in Austria Died / Picture: © ECDC European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

As the emergency doctor could not exclude the suspicion of corona virus, the appropriate measures, as determined by the government, have been taken immediately.

A smear was taken from the dead woman from Friuli and further examinations were ordered. The results are still pending.

The apartment complex has been closed, i.e. relatives and residents are not allowed to leave the house and are also being examined.

The police are interviewing the family in order to determine any contact between the family and other persons.

The chain of information between the authorities, the country and Italy is underway in order to be able to take any further necessary steps. At yesterday's meeting, the provincial government of Carinthia laid down all measures to be taken in the event of suspected cases of corona or illness.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Suspicion of Coronavirus: Holidaymaker in Austria Died (Today )
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday )
Austria Reports Its First Two Coronavirus Cases as Outbreak Widens (Yesterday )
Coronavirus: Emergency Meeting of Central European Health Ministers in Rome (Yesterday )
First Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Upper Austria: All-Clear (Yesterday )
Coronavirus: Temperature Checks Effective Immediately at Vienna Airport (February 6)
Is Vienna Prepared for the Novel Coronavirus? (January 31)
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Austrian Measures against the Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Is Vienna Prepared for the Novel Coronavirus?
Coronavirus Outbreak in Austria: Current Risk Assessment
Coronavirus: Temperature Checks Effective Immediately at Vienna Airport
See latest Vindobona Newsletter