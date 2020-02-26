Suspicion of Coronavirus: Holidaymaker in Austria Died
In the Austrian province of Carinthia a 56-year-old Italian holidaymaker from Friuli died in the night to Wednesday. The Carinthian authorities have reported that she is suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. There is no confirmation yet. A curfew has been imposed on the woman's apartment complex.
As the emergency doctor could not exclude the suspicion of corona virus, the appropriate measures, as determined by the government, have been taken immediately.
A smear was taken from the dead woman from Friuli and further examinations were ordered. The results are still pending.
The apartment complex has been closed, i.e. relatives and residents are not allowed to leave the house and are also being examined.
The police are interviewing the family in order to determine any contact between the family and other persons.
The chain of information between the authorities, the country and Italy is underway in order to be able to take any further necessary steps. At yesterday's meeting, the provincial government of Carinthia laid down all measures to be taken in the event of suspected cases of corona or illness.