Studying in Austria: Significant Increase Among Foreign Students in the Corona Winter Semester 2020/21
After declining student numbers in previous years, both the number of foreign students and the number of students with Austrian citizenship increased by 4.6% and 2.6%, respectively, in the Corona winter semester 2020/21. The CEU - Central European University accounts for a good portion of the increase in foreign students. Detailed information on university statistics can be found below.
Studying in Austria in the Corona winter semester 2020/21: 27.3% of students were foreign nationals. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GBW.at [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
After stagnating or slightly declining student numbers in previous years, in the Corona winter semester 2020/21 the number of students at Austria's …
