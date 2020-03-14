American International School in Vienna Moves to Distance Learning

Vienna's school for children of expats, the "American International School", will close both the High School and Elementary and Middle Schools and move to distance learning, following the WHO's statement, which classifies the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The school informs, that there are currently no confirmed cases at AIS Vienna.

No suspected cases at American International School in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikipedia / MSGJ [Public Domain]

The school informs on its website about the planned measures in connection with COVID-19 as follows:

It remains the school's duty of care to put in place appropriate measures to minimize possible infection regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The Emergency Response Team continues to meet weekly and on a needs basis regarding new developments related to the spread of COVID-19. …

