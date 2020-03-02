Sponsored Content
American International School in Vienna Strengthens Security Measures
After the announcement of quarantine measures at VIS - Vienna International School, the situation at the AIS - American International School Vienna is also tense and the school management has modified its position on COVID-19. Currently there are no suspected cases at AIS Vienna.
No suspected cases at American International School in Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
After learning of new developments across the city and within the Vienna international school community, the American International School Emergency Response Team met to further modify their response to the COVID-19 concern.
As reported by Vindobona.org, the VIS Vienna International School - another international school in Vienna - will remain closed for 2 days due to the corona…
