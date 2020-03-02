American International School in Vienna Strengthens Security Measures

More+More+ ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 12:38 ♦ (Vindobona)

After the announcement of quarantine measures at VIS - Vienna International School, the situation at the AIS - American International School Vienna is also tense and the school management has modified its position on COVID-19. Currently there are no suspected cases at AIS Vienna.

No suspected cases at American International School in Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

After learning of new developments across the city and within the Vienna international school community, the American International School Emergency Response Team met to further modify their response to the COVID-19 concern.

As reported by Vindobona.org, the VIS Vienna International School - another international school in Vienna - will remain closed for 2 days due to the corona…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Today )
Corona-Crisis: Greatest Danger since the Financial Crisis (Today )
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Today )
Coronavirus Alert at the Vienna International School (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update (Yesterday )
Read More
AIS American International School, VIS Vienna International School, Coronavirus, Education Policy, UN United Nations, COVID-19, International Organizations, Diplomacy
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter