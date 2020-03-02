Corona-Crisis: Greatest Danger since the Financial Crisis

The OECD is sounding the alarm about the coronavirus and warned of the possibility that global economic growth could be halved this year.

The coronavirus Covid-19 presents the global economy with its greatest danger since the financial crisis, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook.

Covid-19 is spreading from China to other regions causing human suffering and economic disruption. It is raising health concerns and the risk of wider restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services, falls…

