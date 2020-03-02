Sponsored Content
Corona-Crisis: Greatest Danger since the Financial Crisis
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: 11 hours ago; 12:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The OECD is sounding the alarm about the coronavirus and warned of the possibility that global economic growth could be halved this year.
OECD: "Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nick-D [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]
The coronavirus Covid-19 presents the global economy with its greatest danger since the financial crisis, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook.
Covid-19 is spreading from China to other regions causing human suffering and economic disruption. It is raising health concerns and the risk of wider restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services, falls…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
OECD Economic Survey: Reform Proposals for Austria (November 14, 2019)
Holzmann is the New Austrian National Bank Governor (September 2, 2019)
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content